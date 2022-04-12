Residents of The Villages soon will have a new walking trail for exercise and enjoying wildlife.
The Lake Miona Walking Trail received unanimous approval Monday from the Sumter Landing Community Development District following a recommendation from the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
PWAC supervisors voted 7-1, with District 11 supervisor Don Brozick opposed, earlier in the day to approve the contract for construction for about $730,000 with EarthScapes Unlimited.
The Lake Miona Walking Trail will provide a recreation amenity that may be used for hiking, walking, nature trips and birding through the wetland environment surrounding Black Lake Preserve and Lake Miona.
