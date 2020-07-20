Puzzle Provider Delivers Fun to Neighborhoods in The Villages

Some Villagers have lost count of how many puzzles they’ve completed in recent months. With a service like Puzzles on Wheels trading completed puzzles for new ones, it’s no surprise that puzzling has kept so many people busy.
In the nine weeks since Joyce Lundeen began her puzzle-trading program, 65 households have joined the fun.
“I knew there were people out there searching for puzzles,” said Lundeen, of the Village of Pennecamp, “and I thought, ‘What the heck, let’s do it.’”
Lundeen said she has done many more puzzles than usual since COVID-19 began affecting Florida in March.
