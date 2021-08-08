Putting on an Olympic show in Atlanta

Twenty-five years ago, Barbara Kauffman had one of the best seats in the house.
Actually, it wasn’t a seat at all. She was standing on the floor of Centennial Olympic Stadium, a volunteer cheering on thousands of athletes from 197 countries as they filled the infield during the Opening Ceremony in Atlanta.
And, yes, there were a few tears.
“Good crying. You felt it; I was so proud,” recalled the Village of Woodbury resident, a longtime Atlantan assigned the rowing venue at Lake Lanier as her Olympic station.
“The Games were actually about to take place. I’d been watching it since I was a child and now I’m actually there.”
Likewise, Robbie Axton couldn’t help but reflect on the good fortune that had taken him from a broken marriage to a role in planning the Games.
“I’d kind of run away from everything,” said the Village of Belvedere resident, a computer modeling engineer who joined Atlanta organizers for the final three years of venue planning. “It was fabulous to be part of the Olympics. What a gift.”
