Put good food, good drink and good music together, and you’re likely to form a winning combination

Villages residents have many opportunities to create that combo thanks to many of the restaurants in the area.
Lake Sumter Landing’s Old Mill Playhouse has transformed its lobby into Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack and Tequila Bar, home to all kinds of musical acts and entertainment events.
On Thursday, Mariachi Nacional de Mexico were the featured performer in the afternoon. After playing a few tunes near the stage, the quartet wandered into the audience to take requests.
