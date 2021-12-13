The effort by The Villages Public Safety Department to create a fire district independent of county control is moving forward.
Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, on Dec. 10 placed the issue on the 2022 agenda for state lawmakers, who must approve the move through new legislation.
If it passes as expected, the issue will then go before voters on the November ballot.
Sumter County commissioners have already voted to support the move, which is also backed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, The Villages Homeowners Advocates and Village Center Community Development District supervisors.
Kenny Blocker, who will become The Villages new District Manager on Jan. 8, is also taking steps to keep the process moving the forward.
"That is absolutely one of our top priorities for the coming year,” Blocker said. "We heard the residents who came forward in support of the initiative to establish a special independent fire district, and it will remain at the forefront of our efforts until we get this done.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.