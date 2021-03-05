Purl Girls employ considerable talents to give back to groups

Knitting has been a part of Mindy Richards’ life for the past 50 years.
She was first introduced to it by her mother and grandmother, and she continues it today because she likes that it keeps her hands busy.
“I have been doing it for so long I cannot even sit down and watch a movie without my knitting needles,” said Richards, of the Village De La Vista.
Growing up, she would knit items and send them to places such as hospitals, churches and charity organizations through friends. She donates knitted items in The Villages area through the group Purl Girls, which she has been a member of for the past four years.
Purl Girls is a knitting and crochet group in The Villages, which meets every Thursday at Coconut Cove Recreation Center. Some members, such as Richards, donate items to local charities and organizations such as Busy Hands, Happy Hearts, St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, and wherever else they see fit.
