Puppies continue romance two years later

Two shih-tzus caught each other’s gaze, and it was truly love at first sight. This year, Charlie Bardone and Sassy Paine, both of the Village of Sanibel, will be acknowledging two years of canine matrimony.
Charlie Bardone, 3.5 years old, and Sassy, a 7.5-year-old, continue their two years of marriage this July.
Their parents, Leo and Terri Bardone and Jim and Kathy Paine, are neighbors in The Villages, which is how their dogs met in the first place.
Perhaps it was Cupid’s arrow or random chance, but upon seeing each other, the two “instantly clicked,” Kathy said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.