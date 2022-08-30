Pulisic’s reduced role at Chelsea may hurt U.S. at World Cup

Christian Pulisic is America’s best soccer player.
He is the star and unequivocal leader of the United States Men’s National Team and has been regarded as the future of the sport in his home country for nearly a decade.
In Europe, though, he doesn’t get the same respect — and it could have a negative impact on the United States’ World Cup prospects.
After playing the final 15 minutes of Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday, Pulisic now has seen just 72 minutes of action — all off the bench — since the English Premier League season began.
This isn’t an entirely new situation, as Pulisic averaged just 57 minutes per match with Chelsea last year across five competitions, including the EPL and UEFA Champions League.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.