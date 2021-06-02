Public safety: Wildwood shooting training

Against the backdrop of an ongoing national discussion of law enforcement use-of-force policies, Wildwood police Chief Randall Parmer has provided his officers a chance to sharpen their skills for such perilous situations.
On May 24, the city Police Department received a firearms training simulator that replicates real-world scenarios that test an officer’s judgment on what type of weapon to use and when to use it in subduing a potentially dangerous suspect.
“It gets them in a safe environment where they can work on de-escalation techniques and decision-making versus being out on the range with a paper target that you don’t interact with you or doesn’t shoot back,” Parmer said.
The simulator is housed in a mobile trailer, and the only equipment needed is a laptop, a large video screen and simulated weapons, including firearms, a Taser and debilitating spray.
