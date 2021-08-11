Public safety: Wildwood’s only K9 officer retires

In a bittersweet moment for the Wildwood Police Department, the promotion of its lone K-9 handler brought on the sunset of the career for its only four-legged officer.
K-9 officer Barry, a German shepherd, was recognized at Monday’s Wildwood Commission meeting as he was set to retire after a six-year career.
Chief Randy Parmer explained that Barry’s departure was linked to his handler, Sgt. R.C. Parrish, being promoted to patrol sergeant. The chief also told the board that this appeared to be the first time the city had retired a K-9 officer at one of its sessions.
