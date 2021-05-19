Public safety: Water rescue

Villages Public Safety Department firefighters are accustomed to dealing with people in distress from fire, smoke and car crashes.
But as events showed last week, they can also hit the water, if necessary.
On May 9, a kayaker on a small lake in the Village Santo Domingo fell out of his kayak.
It’s unclear exactly how it happened, but he was forced to tread water for 20 to 30 minutes, according to firefighters — until rescuers arrived from two different VPS firehouses.
Firefighters reported that the man was near exhaustion and unable to swim to shore.
Firefighter-Paramedic Marcial Santiago and Firefighter-EMT Jason Lopez arrived at the scene.
Santiago said in an interview Tuesday that he estimated the man was about 150 meters off shore, and in about 10 feet of water.
