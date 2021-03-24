Public safety: Villages new fire truck

The Villages Public Safety Department has upped its game — literally.
Chief Edmund Cain and his crew will soon put into service a new fire truck, the key feature of which is a ladder capable of reaching the roof of a 10-story building.
The truck, which cost about $1 million, offers VPS the capability to easily get on top of the tallest structures in The Villages, said Division Chief Bobby Ramage. Those sites include places like the Brownwood Hotel & Spa and Freedom Pointe at The Villages.
But one key reason the department wanted this new equipment, Cain said, was to help improve the department’s grade from the
Insurance Services Office. The ISO rating is based on four factors: the capabilities of the fire department; the emergency communications system; the available water supply; and risk reduction.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.