Public Safety: Villager from family of veterans

One of Larry Bossman’s treasured family heirlooms is a tan, leather-covered pocket-sized copy of the New Testament, stamped “Army and Navy edition.”
Its value, to Bossman at least, is found inside, with the copyright date.
It was published in 1918, and presented to his father, John, during World War I.
For Larry, of the Village of St. Catherine, the Bible is a reminder of a family tradition of service to America, one that stretches from trenches in France to the Korean Peninsula to the Dominican Republic.
Larry settled in Cincinnati after the war and raised a family of six children, including four brothers. Larry jokingly describes himself as an “oops.” The baby of the bunch, he was 10 years younger than his next oldest sibling, a sister.
