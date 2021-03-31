As each day brings us closer to summer, it also brings us closer to summer activities for children.
But some Villagers have been thinking about summer camp since last fall.
Skip Bryan, co-coordinator of the Friends of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches group in The Villages, has been leading regular expeditions of local workers to the Ocala National Forest.
Their mission has been to spruce up the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch youth camp in the Barberville-Pierson area about an hour northeast of The Villages in preparation for the return of campers this year.
The Youth Ranches have scaled back for 2021, Bryan said, accepting about 600 children for its camps over the summer instead of the traditional 1,100.
The facility has been without a regular maintenance technician for about a year, Bryan said. In fact, the group is still looking, according to the Youth Ranches’ website, which features a help-wanted ad for the post.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
