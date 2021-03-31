Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.