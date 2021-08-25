Public safety: Resident finding Purple Heart recipients

Don Fraser went to his 50th class reunion for his Naval Academy class in 2017, expecting to see old friends and have a fun night catch up on each other’s lives.
What he didn’t expect was for the night to spark a determination in him to find all the Purple Heart recipients in his class.
Fraser, of the Village of Collier, said the superintendent of the academy usually gives a speech during the reunion, and the superintendent said there were 25 classmates who had Purple Hearts.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.