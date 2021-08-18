Public safety: First CPR class

Pat Wolfe, of the Village of Piedmont, performs CPR during a CPR/AED training session at The Villages Public Safety Department at Station 44 in The Villages.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Bob Sjogren wanted his students to take two things away from his CPR class on Tuesday.

First, anyone can perform CPR on a potential cardiac arrest victim. Two, imperfect CPR is far better than no CPR at all.

The message got through, as some students who attended the first Villages Public Safety Department CPR class in 18 months said they believed they could handle such a situation, if needed.

“I feel confident. It was a very good class. Everyone should take this,” said Ann Massey, of the Village of Polo Ridge.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.