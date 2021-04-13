Public safety: Citizen prosecutor academy beginning

It’s not like it is on television.
That was one of the first things Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson noted on Thursday in kicking off a new six-week clinic that provides Villagers a glimpse at the inner workings of the criminal justice system.
In fact, Gladson told the audience, that system can be “big, messy and doesn’t make sense sometimes.” Which is one reason he, Fifth Judicial Circuit Public Defender Mike Graves and top deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosted the presentation at the SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex.
The Citizens Prosecutor Academy was Gladson’s idea to explain what his prosecutors do within the five counties — Sumter, Marion, Lake, Citrus and Hernando — under his jurisdiction. Graves, who like Gladson is elected across those same counties, provided the counterweight, detailing his staff’s job in representing indigent criminal defendants.
Chief Deputy Chris Haworth of the sheriff’s office explained the role of law enforcement.
