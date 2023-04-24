Public safety agencies host fraud event

If it sounds too good to be true, it is.
That is the advice agencies like the FBI, U.S. and state attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement stress when it comes to scams targeting seniors.
On Thursday, the FBI Jacksonville Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and the three local sheriff’s offices co-hosted “Who’s Targeting You? The latest tricks fraudsters are using to get your hard-earned money!” at Savannah Center.
The event included presentations and discussions with financial fraud investigators and crime prevention experts, as well as educational displays.
“What we really want to get out today is that you should share this information with others so everyone can learn,” said Josh Chancey, community outreach specialist with FBI Jacksonville. “Elder fraud takes many forms as criminals seek to take advantage of the gullible and growing populations.”
