Local law enforcement agencies make smooth operations a priority by taking extra steps to maintain high standards.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Bushnell recently passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards inspection with 100% compliance, according to the agency.
The FMJS Committee Chair sets the standards for the inspection, said James Aguiar, accreditation inspector for SCSO, and those standards are designed to ensure inmates and staff are safe, and to that there are no risks to their health or safety.
