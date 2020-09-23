Public Lands Day’s support still strong

One of the nation’s biggest days for public lands is still being celebrated, even though planning required park rangers and community leaders to get creative. The nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for state and national parks, National Public Lands Day, has been celebrated since 1979. This year’s celebration will include scaled-back events and small group projects that are part of monthlong “virtual cleanups.” Silver Springs State Park, for instance, is relying on a core group of established park volunteers. They’ll spend the morning working to remove Caesar weed, an invasive plant that produces fruit that is spiny and can cling to clothing. The crowd there will be smaller than usual, as organizers take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
