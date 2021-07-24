Protecting yourself from church scams

Area churches are letting the public know about text and email scams that have recently targeted their congregations.
The latest area church to report such a scam is Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield, which sent out a note to its members about it recently.
“Someone has used Senior Pastor Dan Kelm’s name to try and scam church members into thinking that he is requesting funds,” said Sara Stambaugh, administrative assistant for Trinity Lutheran. “He did not send out a text or email to anyone requesting money. Anyone that receives such a text should delete the message and not respond.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
