Protecting yourself from church scams

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.