Protecting our pollinators

Right now, home gardens are alive with the movement of butterflies and bees seeking nectar and pollen from Villagers' flowers.
Their search for supper is a big reason why we have ours.
More than 100 crops grown in the United States depend on pollination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pollinators have a big role and Villagers, conscious of that role, are helping conserve the tiny species that have enormous environmental and agricultural footprints.
