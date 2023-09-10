Program lets veterans learn to play guitar

Just a few months ago, Corky Eck had never played the guitar before. But he can now play along with his favorite songs thanks to Guitars 4 Vets.
Eck, a U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran, recently completed the Guitars 4 Vets program. It is a national organization with chapters around the country, including Ocala, and teaches veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder how to play the guitar at no cost.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.