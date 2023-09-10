Program lets veterans learn to play guitar

Corky Eck, left, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was presented a guitar after 10 lessons by Carey Winters, of the Village of Virginia Trace, through the Guitars for Vets program, which provides veterans with PTSD the opportunity to learn how to play guitar at no cost.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Just a few months ago, Corky Eck had never played the guitar before. But he can now play along with his favorite songs thanks to Guitars 4 Vets.

Eck, a U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran, recently completed the Guitars 4 Vets program. It is a national organization with chapters around the country, including Ocala, and teaches veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder how to play the guitar at no cost.

