Program giving kids free vision screenings

The Lake Sumter Lions Club is giving kids ages six months to six years access to free vision screenings this month.
Volunteers with the group are checking kids’ eyesight at Sumter County Library System libraries through the KidSight program.
Chuck LeGare, of the Village of Lake Deaton, said many children and families are unaware of vision problems they may have.
“A young child does not know if they have an eye problem, as most haven’t had an have eye exam yet,” said LeGare, Lake Sumter Lions KidSight vision screening coordinator. “What’s normal to them is normal to them.”
Vision is a major initiative of Lions Clubs International, which has donated millions across the world to improve eyesight with initiatives such as the screenings and raising awareness about eye health.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.