Procession honors longtime Division 1 Softball coach, manager

Bud Shelley spent decades constructing softball lineups — as a player and coach for most of his life, it was basically second nature. But the longest lineup he ever put together was one he never knew he was writing.
Shelley passed away on May 5 at the age of 77. On Saturday, a procession of dozens of cars, filled with friends, teammates and other players from Division 1 Softball, filed past his home in the Village of Chatham to pay tribute to Bud and offer condolences to his family.
“He meant probably more than almost anyone to Division 1 Softball,” said Dave Norval, who knew Shelley for 25 years, having played in a softball league with him in Long Island. “He had so much knowledge of the game, he made other managers better because they had to be better to compete.”
