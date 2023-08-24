Probola rallies her team as 2023 season kicks off

Senior Katherine Probola, center, leads her team earlier this month at its pre-preseason opener, has been running with the program for six years.

 Samantha Cook, submitted photo

This year’s rendition of The Villages High School girls’ cross-country team features powerhouse returning runners in leadership roles, as well as a field of fresh faces who are expected to make an impact.

Senior Katherine Probola — the only runner to have competed in the program since middle school — is already pulling the team along, leading the VHS pack at its preseason opener last weekend with a time of 22.41.

