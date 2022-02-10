Prison ministry group raises $20K at banquet dinner

Every time Kris Schonewolf, of the Village Santo Domingo, steps into Lowell Correctional Institute, she thinks about the women she's helping.
Midnight at the Oasis, a prison ministry group working with women at the correctional institute, raised $20,000 at a banquet dinner held Jan. 25 at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church to help fund the program.
"While working in the prison, I once had a woman come up to me and say that we were doing time with them," Schonewolf said. "It touched my heart that we would come beyond prison walls just to work with them and to help them better their lives."
