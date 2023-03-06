Prima Italian Steakhouse hosts fundraiser for Honor Flight

U.S. Navy veteran Ron Swindler salutes to the crowd as he arrives with Villages Honor Flight at American Legion Post 347 last year. David Suleiman, owner of Prima Italian Steakhouse in Brownwood, recently donated a portion of the restaurant’s sales to Villages Honor Flight. The next flight is scheduled for April 19.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

David Suleiman is no stranger to helping his community.

Suleiman, who is part of Suleiman Family Restaurants in The Villages, owns Prima Italian Steakhouse in Brownwood, Havana Country Club and Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club. He often holds fundraisers at his restaurants to benefit local charitable organizations.

On Tuesday, Suleiman donated a portion of the day’s sales at Prima Italian in Brownwood to Villages Honor Flight.

“I had a table set up where I collected meal receipts,” Suleiman said. “Whenever someone mentioned they were there for the fundraiser we saved their receipt, and 10% of the bill was given to Honor Flight as a donation.”

