Presentation to provide insightful look at Harry, Bess Truman

On stage, William and Sue Wills could be billed as the first couple of first couples, as they have spent decades bringing to life many American presidents and their spouses.
“We wanted to make the name that we all read about in history books to come alive as human beings,” William said. “We not only talk about historic things, we try to give insight into their personalities and personal lives. We’re still talking about two human beings, a husband and wife, going through the trials and tribulations that we all do.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.