Presentation helps preserve memory of ‘forgotten’ war

Retired Maj. Gen. John McWaters may be known around The Villages for his accomplishments as a cyclist, having rode the equivalent of the distance of the Earth around the equator. But that’s still less than the miles he racked up on his resume.
McWaters’ first job took him across the Pacific Ocean at age 17 — he served the United States Army as part of a three-man automatic rifle team in the Korean War. Now a resident of the Village of Bonny Brook, he seeks to preserve the legacy of a war often called “forgotten.”
McWaters and Bill McLaughlin, both members of the Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans The Villages (FL), Chapter 169, presented at a meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, John Bartram Chapter on the Korean War on Nov. 18 at Eisenhower Recreation.
McWaters’ first foray in presenting came when he volunteered to present to local high schools in the area, particularly those with junior ROTC programs.
