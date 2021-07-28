Prescribed fires continue managing land

For 50 years, burning good fires proved a critical tool against bad ones. Defying Smokey Bear’s conventional wisdom — “Only you can prevent forest fires” — public land operators in the early 1970s found there are good fires that can support their lands. This year the Florida Park Service is celebrating 50 years since it conducted its first prescribed fire in 1971 at Falling Waters State Park in the Panhandle city of Chipley. Since then, the controlled burns done under specific conditions proved beneficial in fostering certain fire-dependent habitats and removing fuels from dead and dry plant matter that may cause wildfires if left unchecked.
