If you see smoke at a preserve or state park, your first thought might be to call 911, but the fire could be purposeful.
Prescribed or controlled burns are fires that significantly reduce the risk of wildfires and help the ecosystem. There have been several prescribed burns recently and several are planned throughout the year, especially during the winter and spring.
“Nearly every natural community in Florida is shaped by fire. Plants and other vegetation accumulate quickly in these natural systems if they are not burned routinely,” said Chris Reed, land management manager for Southwest Florida Water Management District.
