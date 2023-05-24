Preparation pays off as competitors compete in event

As the old saying goes, “Practice makes perfect.”
It was no different for The Villages Taekwondo, as weeks of preparation paid off for both students and judges when schools from South Florida to the Tampa area came to Savannah Center for competition.
Entrants ranged from 6-year-old beginners to those 60 and above. Competition took place in three disciplines: Forms, board breaking and sparring.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
