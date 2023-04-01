Preliminary forecasts released for upcoming hurricane season

Hurricane season is a few months away and meteorologists are forming their early predictions.
So far, it looks hopeful.
The Florida hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov 30. Recently, meteorologists with AccuWeather released preliminary predictions for the season, predictions that anticipate between 11 and 15 named storms.
Last year’s hurricane season had 14 named storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
