Precinct program comes to successful end​

In a year in which many big community events were canceled, several local organizations stepped forward to raise money and help the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.
In the Nov. 3 general election, Sumter had about 88% voter turnout, beating the county’s old voter turnout record and claiming the spot of second highest voter turnout in Florida. Many of those who voted in a 2020 election were served by volunteers from 10 local organizations participating in Sumter’s Adopt-A-Precinct program.
The program allows groups to staff a voting site, but instead of keeping their wages, the money earned goes to charities. Groups each earned about $6,000 this year, and they earned more if they participated in early voting.
The November election marked the end of the 2020 program.
