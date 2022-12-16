Poyser wills Wildcats to a win over Jackets

Zech Poyser had just one wish on his 18th birthday.
“He wanted this birthday win,” Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball coach Dewaine Lyals said. “He told me, Coach, I don’t want to come out of the game. He wanted this badly.”
The senior got his wish as he stayed on the floor for nearly every minute of the Wildcats’ game against rival Leesburg Thursday night in Wildwood, willing his team to a gutsy 59-51 win.
“I don’t even care about my birthday, for real,” Poyser said afterward. “It’s Leesburg. That’s worse than South Sumter or The Villages to me. That’s big to beat our rival like that.”
