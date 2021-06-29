Powerlifting team sets records at competition

When the Only The Strong Masters powerlifting team arrived in Daytona Beach, it didn’t show up for a relaxing beach vacation.
The team showed up ready to work hard and perform at the highest level. And that’s exactly what they did.
Only The Strong sent five members to the USA Powerlifting Nationals in Daytona on June 14. Over the course of the tournament, all five members either won medals or set personal records — some did both.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.