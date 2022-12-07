Powerlifter John LaFlamme stacks up trophies

It’s been quite a year for John LaFlamme.
In August, the Village of Hillsborough powerlifter broke the 70-and-over world record in the squat while competing at the North American Powerlifting Championships in Panama. He did it twice, in fact — breaking his own mark with a 198 kilogram (437 pound) lift just minutes after setting the first record.
Two months later at the International Powerlifting Federation’s world championships in Canada, LaFlamme successfully defended his title as the Masters 4 division’s best overall lifter. With a total weight of 520 kilograms (1,146 pounds) from three lifts in the 83 kilograms weight class, he hoisted more weight than any other class in the division.
LaFlamme’s deadlift of 225 kilograms (496 pounds) actually would have won the gold in the Masters 3 (age 65-70) division as well. His other two lifts were 105 kilograms (231 pounds) in the bench press and 190 kilograms (419 pounds) in the squat.
If there was any disappointment from the world championships, it was that he wasn’t able to break his world record in the squat.
