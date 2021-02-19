Potter, Wesselman take Pickleball tourney title

Rick Potter and Tom Wesselman were a perfect pickleball pairing on Thursday, and it led to a tournament title.
Potter and Wesselman combined for an 8-0 record on the way to the championship of the Pickleball
Community Volunteer Group’s men’s doubles tournament, held Thursday at Rohan
Recreation Complex.
Potter, of the Village of St. James, and Wesselman, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, emerged victorious in the 4.0 men’s doubles tournament. The duo defeated the team of Bill Busker and Terry Wenger 15-11 in a matchup of two
undefeated teams in the
championship round.
The game featured six lead changes, including four ties. The largest lead in the game held by either team was just two points, until Potter and Wesselman pulled away, scoring six in a row to grab hold of a 13-9 lead.
