Positivity key for Buffalo golf teams at District Tournament

LAKE MARY — At the Class 1A-District 6 Tournament, golfers can choose to battle each other or the challenging 18-hole layout at Timacuan Golf & Country Club.
But for The Villages High School boys and girls golf teams, the focus is on battling themselves and taking on their own temperaments.
Both Buffalo squads will compete in district tournament play 8:30 a.m. today in Lake Mary, looking to keep their wits and emotions in check — all in hopes of qualifying for the regional tournament next week.
“Avoiding frustration is definitely a big part of golf,” VHS senior Jack Panigoni said. “Either you’ve got to be really laid back as a person or you’ve got to practice a ton to get over bad shots quick out here. When a round starts going bad, you’ve got to find a way to turn it around.”
