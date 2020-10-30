Popularity Triggers Range Revitalization

The Rio Grande Air Gun Range needed more than just a facelift. After more than 20 years of use as one of the more popular amenities in The Villages north of County Road 466, the facility has been completely revitalized. The new structure that awaits shooting enthusiasts will be worth the long wait when it opens today, said Mike Busch, commissioner of The Villages Air Gun club. “We are all excited more than you can even imagine,” Busch said. The new facility increases the number of shooting lanes to 24 and includes a larger overhang designed to better block the afternoon sun, new landscaping featuring bamboo to provide more shielding from the sun as well as aesthetic appeal, enhanced shooting benches and a storage shed for equipment.
The Amenity Authority Committee approved building the new range and tearing down the existing structure.
“I think that was a wise move,” Busch said. “With the old range, it didn’t matter how much you patched it up, it just didn’t meet the standards of The Villages.”
District Manager Richard Baier said keeping all amenities at the highest level remains a priority.
“It is great to enhance these physical amenities, but more so it is great to witness the positive impacts on resident’s lives as they use these facilities,” he said.
