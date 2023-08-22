Popular food truck back at Brownwood Hotel courtyard

Nathalie Pimentel makes fries for a customer on Monday at Chuck’s Wagon Food Truck, which reopened Monday at Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily News

A popular food truck is operating in The Villages once again after closing for three years. 

Chuck’s Wagon Food Truck reopened Monday in the courtyard between the Brownwood Hotel & Spa and the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. The food truck, which is owned by the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, opened in 2020 in that spot before shutting down later in the year because of the pandemic.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.