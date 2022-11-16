Pops orchestra prepares for fall and winter concerts

During the summer, Judy Offman counts down the days until it’s time to rehearse with The Villages Pops Orchestra again.
“It makes you feel wonderful,” said Offman, who plays viola. “When I walk out of the rehearsal, I walk out in a good mood, no matter how I felt when I walked in.”
The 61-member resident orchestra under the direction of Kerry Nichols has been busy preparing for two concerts.
First up is its fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Savannah Center, “Isn’t She Lovely?,” where the music will put the spotlight on women, including Handel’s “The Queen of Sheba.” Jill Marrese will put down her bassoon to sing songs from “Carmen” and “Les Miserables,” while Judy Winston will play a piccolo solo on Mozart’s “The Queen of the Night.”
