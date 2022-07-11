Pools seeking employees as activity picks up

Pools can be a popular place for those seeking refreshment from the summer heat, but this year there are some extra challenges.
Gardenia Park Pool in Fruitland Park and the H.O. Dabney Leesburg Aquatic Center are no exception, as both pools provide summer fun and community engagement.
After unexpected delays because of a shortage of lifeguards, Gardenia Park Pool began to welcome guests shortly after Memorial Day.
Normally, the pool has a rotation of 12 lifeguards during the summer, but currently there are only six.
Fruitland Park’s parks and recreation director, Michelle Yoder, said that she usually trains her staff for swimming lessons before activity picks up in the summer.
