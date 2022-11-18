Pooches get hitched at a double dog wedding

Linnéa, a toy poodle, and Charley, a yorkiepoo, ride in a toy car after getting married at a Dynamic Dog Club-hosted wedding at a Day-Break Club meeting at Odell Recreation.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Normally, a guest would be in big trouble for calling a bride “a dog” on her big day. But in this case, it was completely appropriate — twice even. 

Dressed in elegant veils and black suits, two canine couples were joined in matrimony during the Nov. 8 meeting of the Day-Break Club of The Villages.

The wedding was officiated by club president Sandra Ricciardi, with vows included dog-related puns such as “be my bow-wow husband.” 

“I had fun writing this,” said Ricciardi, of the Village De La Vista.

The Day-Break Club allows caregivers to drop off loved ones with dementia or disabilities for a few hours at a time, giving them a break during the day.

The highly anticipated event was organized by Ricciardi and the Dynamic Dog Club. 

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.