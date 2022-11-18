Pooches get hitched at a double dog wedding

Normally, a guest would be in big trouble for calling a bride “a dog” on her big day. But in this case, it was completely appropriate — twice even.
Dressed in elegant veils and black suits, two canine couples were joined in matrimony during the Nov. 8 meeting of the Day-Break Club of The Villages.
The wedding was officiated by club president Sandra Ricciardi, with vows included dog-related puns such as “be my bow-wow husband.”
“I had fun writing this,” said Ricciardi, of the Village De La Vista.
The Day-Break Club allows caregivers to drop off loved ones with dementia or disabilities for a few hours at a time, giving them a break during the day.
The highly anticipated event was organized by Ricciardi and the Dynamic Dog Club.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.