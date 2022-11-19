Polymer clay class molds new interests

When Cecilia Verner couldn’t find the right items for her Christmas tree, she decided to take things into her own hands.
She made her own ornaments using polymer clay.
“I never could find ornaments that were little enough,” Verner said.
Thanks to taking Suzanne Svejcar’s “Polymer Clay — The Easy Way” class in the Enrichment Academy, Verner has made a few Florida-themed ornaments for a white Christmas tree she owns.
“If I can’t find it, I will make it,” Verner said.
During the second of three weekly classes, which was held Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation, Svejcar had her students were making Christmas decorations, especially those small enough to be perfect for a small tree. As an example, she showed them how to make a candy cane from the clay.
“I want them to be as creative as they can,” said Svejcar, of the Village of Country Club Hills.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.