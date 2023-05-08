Polo season closes with action-packed Sunday

Any residents that missed the final weekend of action at The Villages Polo Club will have to wait another 144 days until the fall season starts back up.
On Sunday, Citizens First Bank, Fross & Fross and United Healthcare played a round-robin tournament. The teams played two chukkers each, starting on Friday and continued that match and scoring Sunday.
Each game on Sunday started in the third chukker.
Charly Quincoces of Fross & Fross was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament with two goals on Sunday.
“It was a terrific season and always nice to finish with a win,” Quincoces said. “The whole team worked well all season. I am really proud of this team.”
