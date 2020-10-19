Polo match ends in rare tie in weekend tourney

The action was so good and the teams were so even, it was impossible to declare a winner on Sunday afternoon at The Villages Polo Club — literally.
After picking up two-goal preliminary match victories and later dueling to an 11-11 tie in the finale, Galaxy Home Solutions and Fross & Fross deadlocked in the Properties of The Villages 6/8-Goal Pro Pool Tournament.
With both teams dispatching Arden’s Fine Jewelers by two goals apiece early in round-robin play, the two squads battled to two lead changes and five ties over three chukkers of play — the final draw bringing about a rare tie.
“That was a lot of fun … a lot of back-and-forth fun,” said tournament MVP, Santiago Bermudez, who picked up a second-chukker tally in the all-even finale. “The throw-ins were so important today because that’s how the pace of the game is controlled, and we saw that’s how you gain an advantage. But overall, everybody played well and had fun.”
