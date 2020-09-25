Polo club ready for adjusted fall season

Polo players return to the field this weekend for the eight-week season that continues through Nov. 15.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Yet another sliver of normalcy returns this weekend to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Villages Polo Club will open its 2020 fall season at 3 p.m. today, kicking off eight consecutive weeks of action — with play held each Friday and Sunday afternoon. The 24th fall campaign in the club’s history will begin with four weeks of 6/8-goal competition, before the annual all-women’s tournament is set for Oct. 23-25. The season then will conclude with three weekends of 8-goal play, wrapping up Nov. 15.

