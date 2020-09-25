Polo club ready for adjusted fall season

Yet another sliver of normalcy returns this weekend to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Villages Polo Club will open its 2020 fall season at 3 p.m. today, kicking off eight consecutive weeks of action — with play held each Friday and Sunday afternoon. The 24th fall campaign in the club’s history will begin with four weeks of 6/8-goal competition, before the annual all-women’s tournament is set for Oct. 23-25. The season then will conclude with three weekends of 8-goal play, wrapping up Nov. 15.
