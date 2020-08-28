Polo Club getting upgrade in sound

In line with a handful of facility upgrades in recent years, The Villages Polo Club is set to make yet another improvement in the weeks ahead. The 250-acre grounds will feature a new state-of-the-art sound system, scheduled to be completed before the start of the fall season Sept. 25. The project plans to replace more than a dozen previously existing tower speakers with a total of 60 in-ground speakers — surrounding both the three-level grandstand and spectator tailgating areas. “This is something that’s long, long, long overdue for us,” said Paige Boone, director of The Villages Polo Club. “Our current system functioned, but we knew based off polo and other events that we’re hosting, it could’ve been a lot better. So I think this sort of falls into us wanting to be top-notch with everything we possibly do.” The upgrade comes as the club continues to increase the number of non-polo events it hosts locally, with Boone citing the necessity to provide enhanced in-house quality and improved sound suppression for the surrounding area. “As we’ve started bringing in events, it became more apparent that the amount of sound carrying to our neighbors was just unacceptable for our standards,” Boone explained. “Some of the events we hosted were also having to bring their own audio equipment because our system just wasn’t accommodating, so we knew we had to make some changes.”
